Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's state funeral is to be held on September 27. PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will be traveling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe. PM Modi further said that he was a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship. The state funeral ceremony will be held at Budokan followed by greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. PM Narendra Modi said that "I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San." Also Read | Shinzo Abe Funeral: PM Narendra Modi To Leave For Tokyo Today to Attend State Funeral of Former Japan PM.

I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians. We will continue working to further strengthen India-Japan relations as envisioned by Abe San. @kishida230 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)