Prime minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tokyo today (September 26). He will be leaving in a few hours from now today to attend State funeral of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe. PM Modi will attend State funeral ceremony at Budokan which would be followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, says foreign secretary

