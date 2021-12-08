An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. He is Currently undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

#BREAKING | Military chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat being treated at Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu Tune in for latest updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/FPN08FjH1F — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2021

