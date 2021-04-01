A total of 24,47,98,621 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 31st March 2021. Of these, 11,25,681 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 24,47,98,621 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 31st March 2021. Of these, 11,25,681 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/wn07Jovnb7 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)