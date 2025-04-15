Today, April 15, the Supreme Court laid down extensive guidelines to be followed by States to prevent child trafficking and to deal with cases involving child trafficking offences. The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also directed High Courts across the country to issue directions to lower courts to complete trials in child trafficking cases in six months. The apex court also said that any laxity shown to implement the directions would be taken seriously and be treated as contempt of court. The top court further said that if a newborn is stolen from the hospital, then the first step to be taken is to cancel the license of the concerned hospital. The Supreme Court issued the directions while hearing anticipatory bail pleas filed by the accused in a child trafficking case from Uttar Pradesh. The top court also slammed the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh government for the manner in which they dealt with the matter. It is reported that the case involved a stolen baby being delivered to a couple who were desirous of having a son. The top court cancelled the bail granted to the accused and said, "It appears the accused was longing for a son and then got a son got for Rs 4 lakh. If you desire a son.. you cannot go for a trafficked child. He knew that the baby was stolen." ‘Shocks Our Conscience’: Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Government Over Its ‘High Handed’ Demolition in Prayagraj.

Supreme Court Cancels Bail of Man Who Bought Trafficked Child

Supreme Court slams UP, Allahabad HC for bail to child trafficking accused; sets 6-month deadline for trial in such cases Read story: https://t.co/Lb9a8RQDwd pic.twitter.com/o2nqY5oHxy — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 15, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)