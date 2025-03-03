Jaipur police detained and later released Baba Abhey (Abhay) Singh, popularly known as ‘IIT Baba,’ after he was found in possession of ganja at a local hotel. The incident came to light after his followers alerted the police, fearing he might attempt suicide due to a social media post. According to Shiprapath Police Station SHO Rajendra Godara, authorities reached the hotel after receiving information about his possible suicide. Upon questioning, Baba Abhay Singh admitted to consuming ganja and revealed he still had some in his possession. Under the NDPS Act, possession of ganja is a crime, leading to his arrest. ‘IIT Baba’ Abhey Singh Called ‘Pakistani Agent’ by Hindu Priests As He Walks out of ‘News Nation’ Interview, Video of Heated Exchange Goes Viral.

Jaipur Police Reach Baba Abhay Singh’s Hotel After Suicide Scare

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | SHO Shiprapath PS, Rajendra Godara says, "We received this information that he (Baba Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba) was staying in a hotel, and he might commit suicide. When we reached there, he said that I consume 'ganja', I still have it in my… pic.twitter.com/J0wa50a3OC — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

