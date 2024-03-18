A video going viral on social media shows a murder accused going live on Instagram from the Bareilly Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh. The prisoner identified as Asif Khan is accused of killing PWD contractor Rakesh in Shahjahanpur in 2019. The alleged Instagram Live shows Khan conversing with friends and claiming to be "enjoying" himself in the jail. "I am in heaven, having fun." Khan is heard in the video. Asif Khan also claimed that he would be out of jail very soon. Soon after the incident came to light, the district prison administration suspended three wardens and transferred the deputy jailor to headquarters in Lucknow. ‘I am in Heaven and Enjoying It’: Murder Accused Shares Purported Video From Bareilly Central Jail, Police Order Probe After Clip Goes Viral.

Murder Accused Goes Live on Instagram

UP: स्वर्ग में हूं, मौज ले रहा हूं...." बरेली जेल प्रशासन पर फिर उठे बड़े सवाल जेल में बंद PWD ठेकेदार हत्याकांड का आरोपी का लाइव वीडियो चैट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। 2019 में हुआ था शाहजहांपुर में ठेकेदार राकेश हत्याकांड, मेरठ का रहने वाला है जेल में बदं आरोपी आसिफ। बरेली… pic.twitter.com/83Agz7JdJ3 — The Hint News (@TheHintNews) March 14, 2024

