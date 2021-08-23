Madhya Pradesh: In a Viral Video, Mob Beats Bangle Seller in Indore, Objectionable Language Used Against Him, FIR Registered Against Accused.

In a viral video, a bangle seller in Banganga Police station area was thrashed & objectionable language was used against him. FIR registered, the accused are being identified through the video. Stringent action will be taken against them: Ashutosh Bagri, Indore SP#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/s10xeKChV3 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)