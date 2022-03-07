In a phone conversation that lasted for around 35 minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the help extended by the Ukrainian Government in evacuation process of Indian nationals from Ukraine who were stranded in various cities of Ukraine, official sources said. It was the second telephonic conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.

