Amid the rising number of COID-19 cases across the globe, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that states have been advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses. Mandaviya also said that the government has started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. "We are committed to tackling the pandemic & are taking appropriate steps," he added. COVID-19 Outbreak Fears: IMA Issues Advisory, Asks Public to Wear Mask and Avoid International Travel; Full Guidelines Here.

Use Sanitisers and Maintain Social Distancing

In the wake of festive & new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in LS pic.twitter.com/z3AjWxabJs — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

