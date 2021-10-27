New Delhi, October 27: The Delhi government has decided to allow Chhath Puja in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today. "This (permission to Chhath Puja) will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the govt beforehand," Sisodia added after a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

In today's DDMA meeting it was decided that chhath puja will be permitted in Delhi. This will be done with very strict protocols at the spots decided by the govt beforehand. Limited number of people will be allowed, with adherence to COVID protocols: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/edXV484Pa9 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

