In view of the security measures for Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 15 to 2 pm on August 15. "Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule," the DMRC stated.

