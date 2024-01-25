Ramdas Athawale, President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), on Thursday, January 25, took a dig at the INDIA Boc after Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced to fight Lok Sabha polls alone. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ramdas Athawale said, "This is a big jolt to the INDIA alliance. Slowly & silently many parties will leave with alliance. INDIA aghadi mein kuch dum nahi hai aur iska humein kuch ghum nahi hai." Setback for INDIA Bloc, Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann Break Ties with Congress for LS Polls in Bengal, Punjab.

This Is a Big Jolt to INDIA Alliance

#WATCH | TMC & AAP announce to fight LS polls alone, Dr.Ramdas Athawale, President, Republican Party of India (Athawale) says, "This is a big jolt to INDIA alliance. Slowly & silently many parties will leave with alliance...INDIA aghadi mein kuch dum nahi hai aur iska humein kuch… pic.twitter.com/aH7VDIHdky — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)