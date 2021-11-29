In view of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, reported in South Africa, the Indian government has issued revised guidelines for International travelers. The new COVID-19 variant was first reported in South Africa. It is not yet confirmed if the virus is more transmissible than the other variants. The Indian government has made COVID-19 test mandatory for all travelers from 'at-risk' countries irrespective of their vaccination status. The new guidelines shall come into effect from December 1. 2021.

India issues Revised Guidelines for International Travelers in view of reported cases of new SARS-CoV-2 variant (#Omicron) across the world @MoHFW_INDIA @COVIDNewsByMIB @PIB_India — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)