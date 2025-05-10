In a significant development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart at 15:35 hours today. Both sides agreed to halt all military actions—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 17:00 hours IST. Instructions to implement the ceasefire have been issued by both countries. The move is aimed at de-escalating tensions along the border. The DGMOs are scheduled to speak again on May 12 at 12:00 hours to review the situation and ensure adherence to the agreement. ‘Full and Immediate Ceasefire’: Donald Trump Claims Major Diplomatic Breakthrough As India and Pakistan Reportedly Agree To End Hostilities Following US-Brokered Talks.

India, Pakistan Agree to Cease All Military Action

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air… pic.twitter.com/k3xTTJ9Zxu — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

