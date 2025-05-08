Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Government has cancelled the leaves of all administrative officials. This decision comes as Pakistan continues to target multiple locations in India, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, post India's Operation Sindoor that targeted multiple terrorist infrastructure. Authorities are prioritising security measures to handle the heightened threat. India-Pakistan Tension: Police Leaves Cancelled, Schools Shut; Punjab on High Alert Post Operation Sindoor.

Delhi Cancels Officials’ Leaves Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Delhi Government cancels leaves of all administrative officials

