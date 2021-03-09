India Reports 15,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 77 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,12,44,786 Total recoveries: 1,08,99,394 Active cases: 1,87,462 Death toll: 1,57,930 pic.twitter.com/MOb1er3XWS — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)