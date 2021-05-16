India reports 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,46,84,077

Total discharges: 2,07,95,335

Death toll: 2,70,284

Active cases: 36,18,458

Total vaccination: 18,22,20,164

India reports 3,11,170 new #COVID19 cases, 3,62,437 discharges and 4,077 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,46,84,077 Total discharges: 2,07,95,335 Death toll: 2,70,284 Active cases: 36,18,458 Total vaccination: 18,22,20,164 pic.twitter.com/fbSxJtb1vD — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)