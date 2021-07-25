India on Sunday reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases, 39,972 recoveries, and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 4,08,212 while total recoveries touch 3,05,43,138. The death toll in the country stands at 4,20,551.

India reports 39,742 new COVID cases, 39,972 recoveries, and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 4,08,212 Total recoveries: 3,05,43,138 Death toll: 4,20,551 Total vaccination: 43,31,50,864 pic.twitter.com/RwEFllVzWw — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

