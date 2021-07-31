As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, India reported 41,649 new COVID-19 cases, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 4,08,920 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,16,13,993 and death toll at 4,23,810:

