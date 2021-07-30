India on Friday reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases, 42,360 recoveries, and 555 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country mounted to 3,15,72,344 while the active cases stand at 4,05,155. The death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 4,23,217.

