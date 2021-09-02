According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,89,583 active cases, the total coronavirus tally has mounted to 3,28,57,937 and the death toll stands at 4,39,529:

