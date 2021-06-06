Merchant ship MT ELIM's captain was facing a severe medical emergency.

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard airlifted merchant ship MT ELIM's captain, who was facing severe medical emergency, off Goa coast amidst gusting winds today. The patient has been shifted to SMRC hospital in Goa. (Video source - Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/xVb7P6EiOw — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

