Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad accused in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for murdering Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers died during treatment at AIIMS in Delhi today. A trial court had sentenced Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case in July 2013. Terrorist Activities Declined Significantly Under PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership, Says NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta.

Shahzad Ahmad Dies:

Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi today. He was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for murdering Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers: Prison Officials — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

