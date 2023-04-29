The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible candidates for various vacancies of Officer posts. Taking to Instagram, the Indian Navy said that online applications are invited from unmarried men and unmarried women candidates (fulfilling the conditions of nationality as laid down by the Govt. of India) for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) as officers in Various Entries. The course for the same will commence from January 2024 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The application for the same began today, April 29 while the last date to submit applications is May 14, 2023. Those interested to apply for the above post are advised to check the detailed notification on the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in and Employment News dated April 29. Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1531 Tradesman (Skilled) Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Vacancies for Officer Posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Navy Official Account (@indiannavy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)