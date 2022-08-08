India's Badminton contingent has redefined success and excellence. Superb display of teamwork and skills by @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04. Proud of them for bringing home the Gold medal. May they keep winning more laurels for India in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/eKbrv6oidY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

