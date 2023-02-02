India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, reported Reuters, citing government and banking sources. Reserve Bank of India's step comes after Gautam Adani-Owned Adani Group suffered a market bloodbath after a report of Hindenburg Research on the group alleging fraud. Adani Enterprises Calls Off FPO of Shares Worth Rs 20,000 Crore, to Return Proceeds; 'Going Ahead Not Morally Correct', Says Gautam Adani (Watch Video).

RBI Asks Local Banks for Details of Exposure to Adani Group:

