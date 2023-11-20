The IndiGo Airlines on Monday, November 20, said that a passenger on flight 6E 556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru was intoxicated and misbehaved with the crew despite multiple warnings. As per news agency ANI, the drunk passenger allegedly misbehaved with the crew of IndiGo's Jaipur-Bengaluru flight. The Airline said that the passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival for further legal action. IndiGo Flight Passenger Who Tried to Open Plane’s Emergency Door Mid-Air Has Depression, Wanted to Jump: Police.

Drunk Passenger Misbehaves With Air Hostess

"A passenger on flight 6E 556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru was intoxicated and misbehaved with the crew despite multiple warnings. The passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival for further legal action," says airline company IndiGo. — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

