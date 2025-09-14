A video from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has gone viral, showing a confrontation between a passenger and IndiGo staff at the boarding gate. The passenger arrived 15 minutes before flight departure, while the airline allows boarding up to 25 minutes prior. He pleaded with the staff to let him board, but the request was denied, leading to a heated argument. In the video, the passenger alleges that a female staff member verbally abused him during the dispute. Reports indicate that the airline staff offered a flight transfer to the passenger at additional charges. The incident has sparked widespread discussion about airline policies, boarding deadlines, and the practice of offering rebooking options with extra fees, raising concerns over passenger rights and transparency in airport operations. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

Viral Bengaluru Airport Video Shows IndiGo Passenger Denied Boarding Despite Reaching Gate 15 Minutes Before Departure

A shocking incident at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport has sparked outrage. An Indigo passenger, who reached the gate 15 minutes before departure, was allegedly denied boarding despite pleading with folded hands. He claims a female staffer verbally abused him when he questioned… pic.twitter.com/7QaYzvZIYs — Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

