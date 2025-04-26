A video going viral on social media shows a group of "Cabin Crew" demonstrating traffic rules to people on the street of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The viral clip shared by the news agency ANI on Instagram shows members of a Cabin Crew standing before a signal in Indore. As the video progresses, the "Cabin Crew" are seen demonstrating traffic rules using sign language to bikers, car drivers, and others, to raise awareness about road safety. The video also shows the Cabin Crew reminding people to wear helmets, stop at red lights, and follow other traffic rules. 'Pigs & Pakistanis Not Allowed’: Indore’s Chappan Dukan Market Vendors Put Poster Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video).

Cabin Crew Demonstrate Traffic Rules in Indore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)