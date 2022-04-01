Once again, the price of PNG has been increased drastically in the country's capital Delhi and NCR. This time the price of PNG has been increased by 5.85/ SCM. Indraprastha Gas limited informed about this by sending a message to the customers. The increased price will be applicable from April 1. In the message sent to the customers, it has been said that the price of domestic PNG has been increased by Rs 5.85 per SCM to partially cover the increase in the cost of input gas.

See Tweet:

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) today increased domestic PNG price by 16.5%. Rs 5.85/SCM increased w.e.f. 01.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. Applicable price in Gautam Budh Nagar would be Rs 41.71/SCM: IGL Earlier on March 24 PNG price was increased by Rs 1/SCM pic.twitter.com/9V0qI7ihSh — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

