Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bowl first in the IND vs SL 1st ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Indian team have made quite a few changes. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have returned to the Indian team. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made only one change to their side which played in the 3rd T20I. Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut for the island nation. Rohit Sharma Comforts Crying Fan in Assam Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka To Bowl First

#INDvSL | Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in the 1st ODI. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

India Playing XI

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 1st ODI. A look at our Playing XI for the game. Live - https://t.co/262rcUdafb #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nd2D6s0rJm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023

Sri Lanka Playing XI

A look at our Playing XI for the game 👇#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/v6Q5L53OWf — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)