The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived at the Delhi residence of former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik on Friday in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 60 crore. The case pertains to a health insurance scheme that Malik was allegedly asked to push, but had cancelled when he was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Insurance Scam: CBI Summons Satya Pal Malik To Answer Queries Over Scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

CBI Team At Satyapal Malik’s Residence

CBI team arrives at Delhi residence of ex-JK guv Satya Pal Malik to quiz him in alleged insurance scam in Union Territory: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2023

