PM Narendra Modi Buys Products from Women SHGs, Entrepreneurs to Mark International Women's Day 2021:

PM Narendra Modi buys products from various women self-help groups & entrepreneurs, on #InternationalWomenDay "Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. Let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women," says PM pic.twitter.com/gpdh3ZHDB9 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Narendra Modi Buys Products Made by Kerala Based Women:

I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products. https://t.co/GgwSkkLCka pic.twitter.com/x9Xsxi3AEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

PM Modi Buys Products from Women SHGs:

You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti https://t.co/jvHk5YFJof pic.twitter.com/8exa9oli8Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

