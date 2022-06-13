As per various reports, the IPL media rights for both TV & Digital for the 2023-2027 cycle have been sold at Rs 44,075 crores. The bid has reportedly won by two separate broadcasters. IPL Beats EPL, Second to NFL Based on Per Match Broadcasting Fees After Day 1 of Bidding for Indian Premier League Media Rights 2023-2027 Cycle.

IPL media rights (TV & Digital) for the 2023-2027 cycle sold at Rs 44,075 crores; bid won by two separate broadcasters: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

