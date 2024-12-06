The highly-anticipated IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 6, with the Indian National Cricket Team leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 1-0. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be a Pink-Ball Test and start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The broadcasting rights for the BGT 2024-25 Series are with Star Sports Network. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. Australia Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India Announced; Scott Boland Replaces Josh Hazlewood for Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Game Day! 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 🏏 Second Test ⏰ 9:30 AM onwards.. Watch LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/PpquhzfWN3 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 6, 2024

