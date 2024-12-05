The Australia national cricket team have announced their playing XI for the second Test against the India national cricket team of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Speedster Scott Boland replaced Josh Hazlewood, who was unavailable due to a side strain. Despite experiencing back stiffness in the first Test in Perth, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has retained his place for the second Test against India. The visitors defeated the host by a massive 295 runs in the opening Test in Perth and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The second Test will be hosted in Adelaide. The second match between Australia and India will be a pink ball Test, starting from December 6. Virat Kohli’s Finest Knocks at Adelaide Oval: Take a Look at India Star Batter’s Memorable Performances IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test.

Australia Named Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India

JUST IN: Skipper Pat Cummins confirms one change for Australia for the second Test #AUSvIND Details: https://t.co/Q0VdwRyLQs pic.twitter.com/IklVy2a5Zc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2024

