Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory and asked Indians to be cautious and remain indoors. "Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," the post on X (formerly Twitter) read. The development comes after Iran launched missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region. Israel-Iran Conflict: Iran Says It Attacked American Forces Stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar (Watch Video).

Indian Community in Qatar Is Urged To Be Cautious and Remains Indoors

In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels. — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 23, 2025

