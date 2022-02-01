Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announce that "issuance of E-passports with embedded chips to be rolled out in current ficical year to enhance convenience for citizens in India".

Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/4YIIZFc6dP — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

