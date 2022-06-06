Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met the family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa. After the meeting, Pilot said that Centre and State govt should probe it (death) & take strict action. "It's tragic how our leader was killed. An atmosphere of threat is being propagated in the state repetitively," he said.

