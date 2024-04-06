Campaigning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway in almost every political camp. Dr Anirban Ganguly, the BJP contender for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, undertook a public relations campaign amid massive fanfare on Friday, April 5, 2024. The campaign he launched in the morning drew attention owing to the many participants who attended it. The campaign begins from the Bansdroni Bazar, Ward No. 98 of the Tollygunge Assembly, to the Netaji Nagar Statue at around 8:30 in the morning. This region is referred to as West Bengal’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress' centre. During the campaign, local women came out to support Anirban Ganguly and blessed him ahead of the General Polls. Glimpses of his successful campaign were later shared by Ganguly via his official X handle on the microblogging site. Chandrachur Goswami Is a 'Thug', Not Associated With 'Real' Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha: Swami Sundar Giri Maharaj.

BJP Candidate Dr Anirban Ganguly Holds Poll Campaign in Jadavpur

