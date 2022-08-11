Vice President -elect Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of the country on Thursday. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Dhankhar was elected as the Vice-President of the country on August 6, with the highest margin since 1997. Dhankhar will succeed Venkaiah Naidu as V-P.

