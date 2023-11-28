Luxury car chaos unfolded as a Jaguar burst into flames on Tuesday's bustling National Highway 46 in Gurugram. The incident occurred early in the morning, leading to traffic congestion. The Jaguar Fire in Gurugram was caught on camera. The video shows the luxury car turning into a ball of fire after the mishap. The vehicle was completely damaged in the fire. Fortunately, the passengers exited the car at the first spark, saving their lives. Gurugram: Miscreants Seen Bursting Firecrackers on Moving Car's Roof, Video of Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral.

Jaguar Fire in Gurugram Video

Luxury Car Goes Up in Flames

