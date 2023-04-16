Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed on Saturday. On the day of the incident, Atiq and Ashraf were in the middle of a media interaction when they were shot dead by three men posing as journalists. "Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," Owaisi tweeted. AIMIM chief further raised question that, "In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system?" Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders High-Level Inquiry Into Killings of Gangster-Turned-Politician and His Brother Ashraf.

'Jai Shri Ram Slogans Were Raised':

In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system? — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 15, 2023

