The Armed Forces shot down a surveillance drone around 9:20 PM near Mand village in Jalandhar district, the Deputy Commissioner affirmed late Sunday evening. An expert team has been sent to collect debris from the drone, and people have been asked not to touch or approach any discovered remains but to report them directly to the nearest police station. The district administration has informed that no drone activity has been witnessed in the area after 10 PM. The electricity supply was also suspended in certain areas of Jalandhar, and the situation is continuously being monitored. Bursting crackers are strictly prohibited in the region; anyone ailing to obey would face action, said DC. Amritsar: Blackout Initiated, Siren Sounded Out of ‘Abundant Caution’ Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Residents Urged Not To Panic.

Surveillance Drone Shot Down by Indian Armed Forces Near Mand Village

