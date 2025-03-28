A shocking video of a police constable from Sarwana police station in Jalore, Rajasthan, has gone viral on social media. The video shows Constable Hanuman Ram having sex with a woman inside a Swift car parked along a highway. The woman was reportedly naked. Bystanders captured the act on video, leading to public outrage. Following the viral clip, Jalore Superintendent of Police Gyan Chand Yadav verified its authenticity and immediately suspended the constable. A departmental inquiry has been initiated, with Sanchore DYSP Kamble Sharan Gopinath assigned to the case. The incident, believed to have occurred 3–4 days ago, has sparked criticism of the police force, raising concerns about law enforcement’s integrity. Social media users are questioning the accountability of those meant to uphold the law. Udupi: Couple Caught Having Sex Inside Car, Detained After Locals Report Incident to Police.

Cop Caught Having Sex With Woman Inside Car

Constable Suspended

