BJP Leader And Tral Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists in Pulwama:

Three unidentified terrorists shot dead Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita Somnath this evening. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/CmElXVYeCv — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021 Despite being provided with 2 PSOs & secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the said councillor went to Tral without PSOs. Area cordoned off & search is underway: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

