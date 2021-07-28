An incident of cloudburst was reported in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar on Wednesday. According to details by the deputy commissioner of Kishtwar, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst reported in Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar; no loss of life so far, says deputy commissioner, Kishtwar — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)