Several houses were gutted after a massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah area of Doda late on Wednesday night. The fire erupted in the Green Colony area in Bhaderwah. Videos showed flames engulfing buildings in the residential area. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Fire

#WATCH | J&K: Houses caught fire in the Bhaderwah area of Doda. Firefighters at the spot. (Source - Doda Administration) pic.twitter.com/o2aRTWay3l — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)