A fire erupted on Monday, January 15, in the grassland near the freshwater lake Baba Demp in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows the grassland covered in flames. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, and efforts are underway to control and extinguish the flames. Jammu and Kashmir Fire Video: Several Houses Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Chanjmullah Village.

Blaze Erupts in Grassland Near Freshwater Lake Baba Demp

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in grassland near freshwater lake Baba Demp in J&K's Srinagar pic.twitter.com/45Cgemj530 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

